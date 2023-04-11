CBS News Colorado co-hosting forums with Denver mayor candidates

Follow CBS News Colorado to see Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston discuss the issues as they head to June's runoff election in the Denver mayor's race.

CBS News Colorado has partnered with a number of key community organizations to lead or co-host a number of mayoral forums and debates in the lead-up to June 6. We will post each of the forum videos to CBSColorado.com and stream them at CBS News Colorado. You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app.

Glean insights on the candidates that will help inform this vote, deciding the direction the city will take for year to come. Our Political Specialist Shaun Boyd has reported extensively on the key issues affecting Denver and the region and is prepared to ask the questions that matter to you. Send us your thoughts.

Metro Denver Chamber, Visit Denver, Downtown Denver Partnership with CBS News Colorado

April 12, registration closed.

Moderated by CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd

Watch Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado Streaming Network

The Denver Foundation and CU Denver School of Public Affairs with CBS News Colorado

April 24, registration required.

Moderated by CBS Colorado's Shaun Boyd and anchor Michelle Griego

Watch Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado Streaming Network

Denver Fair Elections Fund with CBS News Colorado

May 11 6 p.m. Regis University

Open to the public.

Streamed live and will re-run Friday, May 12 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado Streaming Network

CBS News Colorado Mayor's Debate