Deadly crash forces closure of northbound I-25 in Northern Colorado

A deadly crash involving four vehicles shut down northbound lanes of I-25 at Crossroads Boulevard in Northern Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol said that the person killed in the crash is a juvenile.

Investigators said the crash happened in Loveland about 12:27 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles: a box truck, a 2018 Lexus GX, a 2022 Kia Telluride, and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer.

CSP said the four-vehicle crash was a secondary crash after a previous crash or incident. Investigators said the initial incident was a medical emergency involving one vehicle that pulled to the side of the road and received emergency medical response.

Two adults and a minor occupant in the Lexus were transported to a local area hospital. The minor occupant in the Lexus was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators said there were no reports of injuries from the Kia or the pickup truck. The driver of the box truck continued to be assessed for injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-25 at mile marker 259, Crossroads Boulevard, were expected to be closed for an extended period of time. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen. Drivers will be diverted around the crash, off I-25 and onto Crossroads Boulevard. Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.