1 killed, 1 missing in Colorado River rafting accident

One man is dead and another is still missing after a Saturday afternoon rafting accident on the Colorado River.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. southwest of Kremmling. The sheriff's office said late Saturday night that a 56-year-old man from the Denver metro area died while a 61-year-old man from the same area was missing. A third man was able to swim to safety.

The sheriff's office initially said the raft capsized in the Gore Canyon but said it has since learned it was closer to Yarmony Rapids and the three men were part of a private party.

The missing man has not yet been identified by the sheriff's office as they need to contact the man's family first but said search efforts will continue on Sunday.

Rescue crews search for a missing rafter on the Colorado River near Yarmony Rapids on Saturday, June 2, 2024. Grand County Sheriff's Office

Those efforts comprised crews from agencies across Grand County, Eagle County, Vail, several fire protection districts and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and included the use of several aerial drones.

An initial investigation from the sheriff's office determined neither the man who died nor the one who's still missing was wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information.

Anyone who sees any signs of the missing man is asked to call 911.