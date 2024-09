Man arrested after shooting that left Aurora man dead

Aurora police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead late last week.

Davonte McCoy Bletson, 20, of Denver was arrested Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Friday outside an Aurora business on the 15,500 block of East Colfax Avenue.

The victim was a 38-year-old Aurora man and a native of Venezuela.