Aurora police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

Aurora police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man outside a business on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Officers were called to a liquor store near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Helena Street at 8:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and died a short time later.

The Major Crime Homicide Unit has determined that two men went to the liquor store and got in an argument with two other men and a woman in the parking lot. The argument escalated to a physical fight, which led to shots being fired. Witnesses told police that the three suspects left the scene in a silver sedan.

No one was arrested in the case; and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

The incident did happen in the proximity of Whispering Pines apartments, which has gained national attention for allegedly being taken over by Venezuelan gang members. Aurora police say there is no information that links the shooting to the migrant community or gang activity.