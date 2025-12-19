Dangerous winds damage buildings, down trees in Colorado

On Friday, another round of intense winds moved into Colorado, prompting a First Alert Weather day due to the increased fire danger. The National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" for northwest Jefferson and western Boulder counties and a red flag warning for much of the Front Range. The wind event is expected to create gusts of up to 100 mph in some places and has already caused damage in multiple areas across the state.

Gym roof damaged by high winds in Longmont Climbing Collective

In Longmont, the Climbing Collective gym announced it will be closed until further notice after the wind peeled back large sections of the building's metal roof. The business said its locations in Loveland and Greeley remain open.

Crews clear a downed tree blocking a road in Evergreen Evergreen Fire Rescue

Evergreen Fire Rescue issued a warning to drivers that multiple trees have been felled by the high winds. They asked anyone who spots a tree blocking a road to call 911 so they can keep the roadways clear for emergency vehicles, and said it's working to clear the roads as quickly as possible.

The Boulder Police Department said it's responding to several types of calls and encouraged residents to stay home and off the roads. They also posted a reminder for those who have to travel that all non-functioning traffic intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

Large trees downed by the wind in Boulder Boulder Police Department

Many residents in communities across Colorado shared images and videos on social media showing damage to fences, roofs and outdoor items caused by the high winds.

Two large trees in Boulder County uprooted by the wind storm Sarito Carroll

A fence next to a home in Loveland was partially torn down due to strong wind Michelle Abbott

Homes, businesses, and roadways weren't the only places affected by the storm. Wyoming also felt the impacts of the high winds across the plains, which toppled over multiple train cars about 27 miles northwest of Cheyenne. One of the cars landed close to a nearby home.

Train cars topple over northwest of Cheyenne Linda Brandtberg Pette

