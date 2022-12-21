Dangerous wind chill coming quickly to Colorado this week

A powerful arctic blast takes aim at Colorado on Wednesday. We are looking at extremely cold temperatures, snow and wind to impact almost all of Colorado.

Starting off with the cold, get ready for a massive drop in temperature. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. A few hours later, it will drop close to 0 degrees by 9 p.m. We may see a quick 20- to 30-degree drop in less than an hour when the front first moves through.

Wind chill warnings will start at 8 p.m. for most of the state. Wind chills could reach at least -50 degrees, with potentially -60 degree wind chill for northeastern Colorado. You still have time to take care of your house and make a plan for your pets. If you have to be outside, this wind chill could cause frostbite in less than 10 minutes to exposed skin. Make sure you are well covered leaving the house.

Now on to the snow. We aren't expecting epic amounts of snow, but visibility will make travel difficult thanks to the gusty wind we are also expecting. Gusts over 50 mph in the high country and 4 to 12 inches of snow mean travel may be impossible at times. That goes for eastern Colorado as well. Totals will be less, but the wind will still cause issues with blowing snow. Thankfully this won't be heavy, wet snow. We are looking at very light, fine snow.

Denver will be under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 7 inches of snow. This all comes very quickly and should clear by Thursday morning.

Lastly, the wind. We have a red flag warning ahead of this storm for the foothills and parts of southeastern Colorado. Gusts up to 60 mph mean fire danger is extremely high ahead of this front.

We will stay very cold through Friday morning. This will be the first time many areas for eastern Colorado get above 0 degrees again.

Then the Christmas weekend is warm and sunny. Highs return to the low 40s and 50s.