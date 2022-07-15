Dangerous flooding prompts emergency message from Larimer County Sheriff

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office alerted residents and those near the Crystal Mountain and Wild Song areas of emergency flooding. The area is north of Glen Haven.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Crystal Mountain to Wild Song. Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary. Avoid area subject to flooding including dips, low https://t.co/UZngxyQDrX — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) July 15, 2022

Authorities say anyone in those areas needs to get to higher ground immediately.

"If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways - turn around and go another way," the sheriff's office stated in an alert on July 15 just before 6 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, sheriff's officials say they are responding to "multiple locations in the Buckhorn area on reports of flooding."

Flooding rain was a major concern for several burn scars in Colorado, including the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County.

Moments after the emergency message from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Office in Boulder stated a "flash flood warning continues for southeast portion of Cameron Peak burn area til 8 pm. At 537 PM, flash flooding was occurring east of Glen Haven, & in Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn areas. Cty Rd 43 east of Glen Haven & Cty Rd 44H was impassable just west of Stove Prairie Road."