Police in Colorado send out community alert after multiple garage doors damaged in Elizabeth

Jesse Sarles
Police in Elizabeth are asking residents for help after multiple reports came in about teenagers allegedly damaging garage doors. They sent out a community alert on Sunday that many of the incidents happened in the Legacy subdivision and Yankee Boy Loop.

The police department is now looking for any camera footage from Saturday night between 10:50 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that might show anything suspicious. 

They also say that if your garage door has been damaged, you should contact police.

Elizabeth is located east of Castle Rock in Elbert County.

