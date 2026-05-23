DACA delays leaving Colorado dreamers without jobs

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, recipients in Colorado are losing jobs as renewal delays leave many without valid work permits.

DACA gives work authorization to more than 500,000 people nationwide. But the program is facing growing backlogs as federal resources shift toward immigration enforcement.

More than 11,000 DACA recipients in Colorado must renew their permits every two years.

This year, however, processing delays are causing widespread anxiety in the community. A woman who chose to remain anonymous due to fears of deportation shared her story with CBS Colorado.

"I was five years old when I came, and since then I've been a native to Colorado," she said.

It's the only home this woman has ever known.

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She was laid off from her Boulder County job in April after her permit expired. Advocates say many others who rely on DACA are facing similar situations.

"The bills don't stop, the rent doesn't stop," the woman said.

She said she submitted her renewal in January, months before her permit expired in April, but the new permit never arrived.

Weeks before the deadline, she asked her employer to write a letter to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requesting expedited processing. She said USCIS denied the request.

"Now the bigger fear is that I'm considered undocumented," she said.

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According to USCIS data, median processing times during the first five months of fiscal year 2026 are 360% higher than during the previous fiscal year.

Luis Antezana founded Juntos Community in 2020 to help DACA recipients renew and submit paperwork. He said the delays are leaving many people in limbo.

"People are starting to take just whatever side gig they can get that's cash only," said Antezana, "The other side is actually people are spiraling heavy, mental health collapsing, and people are choosing to self-deport, which I think is intentional by the current administration."

Antezana said a Denver woman he spoke with before she self-deported described feeling trapped in the United States, the only country she had ever known.

"She said, 'Luis, I feel like a caged bird, I need to go somewhere where I'm free,' and I think that is so ironic that people are trying to find freedom anywhere else but the United States," Antezana said.

In a statement to CBS Colorado, USCIS said that under the Trump administration, the agency is "more thoroughly screening and vetting all aliens" and said DACA recipients are not automatically protected from deportation.

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For many Dreamers brought to the United States as children, the uncertainty continues.

"I'm hoping that it comes in sometime soon," the woman waiting on her permit said.

On its website, USCIShttps://www.uscis.gov/i-821dsaid it continues to process most DACA renewals within 120 days and urged recipients to file renewal requests four to five months before their permits expire to reduce the risk of lapses in work authorization.