Cybertruck crashes into Colorado preschool, sets building on fire

A Cybertruck crashed into the Primrose School in Lone Tree on Wednesday morning, sparking a fire that ignited the building. According to investigators with South Metro Fire Rescue, crews rushed to the structure fire at 9200 Teddy Lane around 9 a.m.

A Cybertruck crashed into the Primrose School in Lone Tree, setting the building on fire. CBS

When crews arrived, the Cybertruck was on fire and the flames had spread to the building.

The evacuation was already underway at the preschool. Everyone was able to get out of the building, according to South Metro Fire. Investigators said all 100 people inside the building, including 78 minors and 22 adults, safely made it outside after the crash. The ages of the children ranged from 6 weeks to 5 years old.

Investigators said the fire was contained to the exterior of the structure and did not spread inside the building. Crews placed a fire blanket over the burning Cybertruck to extinguish the fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue extinguished the Cybertruck fire after it crashed into the Primrose School in Lone Tree. South Metro Fire Rescue

One person was taken to the hospital and another was evaluated at the scene.

Parents were reunited with their children just minutes after the crash.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.