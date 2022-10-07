Cult favorite 'Dracula' brings a fright to Denver

Colorado Ballet kicks off it's season with a sold out show. The company even added an extra show and that sold out too. "Dracula" is kind of a cult favorite in Colorado. Audiences love the ballet interpretation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula".

Colorado Ballet's "Dracula" CBS

"He sees a photo of Mina who looks like his long lost wife, who had died. So he's hunting Mina down the entire ballet," said Sarah Tryon, soloist with Colorado Ballet who dances the role of Lucy.

In three acts, Dracula hunts Jonathan Harker, then Lucy, Mina's best friend, and finally Mina herself.

"I think my favorite part of playing Lucy is when she turns into the vampire because she definitely changes from this crazy, bubbly girl to this other world, dark, central character," Tryon told CBS News Colorado.

"Dracula" is the beginning of a big season at Colorado Ballet. The company will perform "The Nutcracker" during the holidays.

"After the new year is a ballet that we've never done before called 'Lady of the Camellias," said Gil Boggs, Artistic Director at Colorado Ballet. "Just really beautiful ballet. Music by Chopin, sometimes you have to have two pianists in the performance it's so difficult."

Then "Cinderella" and "Masterworks" in the spring.

"It's a balance within the company between what our audiences want to see and what our dancers would like to dance," Boggs said.

LINK Check out Colorado Ballet's 2022-23 Season