CU Denver business students in the Orange Zone after creating new Broncos anthem

Throughout the years, we've seen Broncos fans show their team spirit by creating and performing songs about the team. This year is no exception. In the first edition of "The Orange Zone" for 2025, CBS Colorado features two CU Denver business students who created a Broncos "banger" that is generating a lot of buzz right now.

Daiquan Hill, who goes by "QuanThaSav," and Vladimir Henry, who goes by "Milo Madness" YouTube

Just a few months ago, Daiquan Hill, who goes by "QuanThaSav," and Vladimir Henry, who goes by "Milo Madness," were in their Business Problem Solving class at the University of Colorado, Denver. Their professor, Leonard Dixon, presented an extra credit challenge to the students. Use the skills in the class to create a song. Specifically, about the Broncos.

At first, it didn't appear that anyone wanted to participate. But Hill and Henry decided they would do it. Thank goodness they did.

Both took a couple of months to come up with the lyrics, of course. But actually, using the skills taught in this class to bring not only the song to fruition, but the music video too.

"Using tools like Microsoft Excel as well as AI, from building the cover art of the single to organizing the schedule of the shoots," said Hill.

It brought an entrepreneurial mindset to the project.

"Networking, marketing, the whole nine yards," said Henry.

They would get feedback from students in the class and also get help from former students. Students also helped with putting together the video and the song.

"After that, we performed in the class and we were provided access to get into the studio," said Hill.

CBS Colorado's Brian Flores with Daiquan Hill, who goes by "QuanThaSav," and Vladimir Henry, who goes by "Milo Madness." CBS

The results speak for themselves. There are more than 150,000 views on Instagram and more than 20,000 views on YouTube, and growing.

"Really, we're just trying to make it the official anthem. People are coming to us from the campus when we're just walking downtown, saying, 'Hey, you're those guys that made that Broncos song, aren't you?'" said Hill.

Even getting recognized by the younger generation.

"I have children and in their schools, they're going crazy, saying 'Hey, your Dad is the one who does the Broncos Country anthem,'" said Henry.

'QuanTheSav' is a die-hard Broncos fan who grew up in Denver. He remembers past Broncos championships.

"I was young enough to actually go to the parade. And ever since then, I've been thirsty for another championship," he said.

The success of the video is helping them grow in other projects, too. Hill is set to graduate in the spring in Business Management. He plans on releasing another EP about CU soon, he said.

Henry is about 60 credits away from graduating. He is originally from New York but arrived in Denver as a result of his military service.

"I joined the military when I was 18, and I served 15 years. I'm retired now. So, that's how I ended up here in Denver, was by way of the military and the end of my assignment here," said Henry.

Daiquan Hill, who goes by "QuanThaSav," and Vladimir Henry, who goes by "Milo Madness" YouTube

He has created another brand called Madness Mentality.

"It's for mental health awareness, anxiety, depression, stuff like that. Building bonds, building strong connections," said Henry.

And if that's not all, they have also created a dance called the "5280 Shuffle," which Henry said Pat Surtain may perform if he scores.

"I told him about the surprise that I had, you know, Pat Surtain. He's waiting on it, so we have to deliver," said Henry.