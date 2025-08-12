CU Denver accepting applications for state-approved psychedelic facilitator program

As Colorado sees growth in the licensed and legal use of psychedelic mushrooms, CU Denver is stepping in to help train more people under state regulations. This could be a big boost for business owners and the industry as a whole.

CBS

At Vivid Minds Cafe, customers can grab a smoothie packed with mushrooms for focus and energy -- or order something much more mind-expanding.

"The smallest amount of psilocybin can help with depression," co-owner Manon Manoeuvre said.

The cafe not only serves superfood drinks, but also houses one of the few state-licensed spaces in Colorado for psilocybin journeys. A facilitator is required for each session to ensure safety and support, but Vivid Minds only has one on staff currently.

Manoeuvre said getting licensed is far from easy. She completed a six-month curriculum at the Center for Medicinal Mindfulness in Boulder but couldn't finish her practicum because, at the time, there was no licensed cultivator providing mushrooms tested by a licensed facility, which is a state requirement.

That's where CU Denver comes in. This fall, the university will launch the state's first psilocybin-assisted therapy training program affiliated with a higher education institution.

"This program fits right into the efforts of lifelong learning -- a new license students can bring into their professions," said professor Vivian Shyu, Ph.D., with the CU Denver Center for Psychedelic Research.

The 16-week hybrid course, approved by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, will train facilitators to legally and ethically guide psychedelic-assisted experiences. Tuition is a bit more than $7,000, with classes starting in mid-October.

CU Denver is actively reviewing accepting applications. The first cohort is set to have 25 students.

Manoeuvre wished the program existed a year ago, but says she's glad it's here now, and she's looking forward to working with future graduates.

"We just want to heal," Manoeuvre said. "Psilocybin helps with that."