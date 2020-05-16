CU Boulder Graduates Give Up Walk To Folsom Field For At-Home Graduation

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) - The class of 2020 is unlike any other at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Saturday, the university held a virtual commencement to honor the graduates because of COVID-19.

(credit: CU Boulder)

For the first time ever, CU Boulder students became CU alumni from the comfort of their own homes.

"I thought it was well done. I think they did a great job," said Alexandra Kinder who graduated from her home in Lone Tree.

Charlotte Spaeth graduated from her home in Georgia. Both women say they liked what the school put together, but it just wasn't the same.

"It's definitely sad that I wasn't able to walk from Norlin to Folsom Field and sit in the big group with all my friends but I'm glad I got spend it with my family," Kinder said.

"It's definitely weird to be online instead of with my friends in Folsom," Spaeth told CBS4's Michael Abeyta.

(credit: CU Boulder)

Even their graduation party plans changed. Spaeth celebrated at home with her parents, and so did Kinder.

"We're celebrating with my immediate family, but hopefully in a couple months we will get my extended family together to celebrate," said Kinder.

In his speech, CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano says these are historic and unprecedented times for the university.

"You have persevered through one of the most difficult times in the university's 144 (year long) history," he said.

It doesn't feel that way for students like Kinder and Spaeth.

(credit: CU Boulder)

"It doesn't feel like that in the moment, but I feel like later on in my life I might look back and be like 'wow that was crazy,'" Kinder said.

"It's a little anticlimactic but it still feels special," Spaeth said.

CU Denver also had a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, and UCCS held theirs on Friday. All ceremonies are still available to view online in case you missed them.