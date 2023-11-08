Watch CBS News
Sports

CU Boulder plans to upgrade Folsom Field with new video board for next year

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

CU Boulder plans upgrade to video board at Folsom Field
CU Boulder plans upgrade to video board at Folsom Field 00:22

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that it plans to give Folsom Field a huge makeover for next year. A new video board will be erected inside the football stadium in the south stands.  

With the "Coach Prime effect" generating excitment in Boulder, the school has continued to make all-around improvements surrounding the football team. 

RELATED: Kenan Thompson plays Deion Sanders on Saturday Night Live: "Prime Time in the House!"

Officials with CU Boulder say the surface area will be five times the size of the old video board as the project is expected to cost around $15 million with construction set for January. 

headline-three-folsom-field-board-frame-751.jpg
CU Boulder

"Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve," said athletic director Rick George. 

RELATED: Several items stolen from Colorado Buffaloes players at Rose Bowl returned

He added, "I'm confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference."

headline-three-folsom-field-board-frame-462.jpg
CBS

CU hopes the brand new scoreboard is ready for next year's football season opener against North Dakota State. Next year, the Buffs will be in the Big 12 conference after agreeing to join back in July. 

Some new faces the Buffs will face off against in the new conference including, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 3:33 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.