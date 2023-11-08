CU Boulder plans to upgrade Folsom Field with new video board for next year

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that it plans to give Folsom Field a huge makeover for next year. A new video board will be erected inside the football stadium in the south stands.

With the "Coach Prime effect" generating excitment in Boulder, the school has continued to make all-around improvements surrounding the football team.

Officials with CU Boulder say the surface area will be five times the size of the old video board as the project is expected to cost around $15 million with construction set for January.

"Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve," said athletic director Rick George.

He added, "I'm confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference."

CU hopes the brand new scoreboard is ready for next year's football season opener against North Dakota State. Next year, the Buffs will be in the Big 12 conference after agreeing to join back in July.

Some new faces the Buffs will face off against in the new conference including, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech.