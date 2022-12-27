Watch CBS News
Frozen pipe bursts close academic building at CSU in Fort Collins

Recent extreme cold temperatures led to flooding at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, and repairs were needed due to frozen fan coils bursting, the university posted in a memo on its website

The B and C wings of the Clark Building were closed on Tuesday due to the frozen pipes that burst at those locations. This damage was originally noticed by facility management on Christmas Eve.

According to CSU, the Clark building will be closed and locked to everyone so crews can continue to work toward repair. CSU police are patrolling the building, and CSU Safety and Risk Services personnel are also there for fire watch.

Other campus buildings, including the Student Recreation Center, Biology, the Lory Student Center and Canvas Stadium were also impacted by frozen pipes, but those buildings are not closed.  

First published on December 27, 2022 / 11:10 AM

