The DCPA's newest show is a royal comedy perfect for fans of 'The Crown'

By Robin Clutters

/ CBS Colorado

'The Crown - Live!' is a royal comedy playing at the DCPA
'The Crown - Live!' is a royal comedy playing at the DCPA 02:41

A new play at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts tells the story of Queen Elizabeth that fans of "The Crown" are sure to enjoy. "The Crown – Live!" features only two actors, Brendan Murphy and Elizabeth Arends, who reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II.

the-crown-live-dcpa.jpg
The Crown Live. CREDIT GERAINT LEWIS GERAINT LEWIS

"It's a fast-paced, 80-minute show that does the first four seasons of The Crown," says Murphy. "We play all of the characters through a series of hats, wigs, and quick changes."

You don't have to be a fan of the Netflix show to enjoy this royal comedy.

"We'll catch you up if you haven't watched The Crown, save you a lot of time, and you just need 80 minutes and we'll catch you up to season five," says Arends.

"The Crown – Live!" is playing through November 20th at the Garner Galleria Theatre. Tickets are available now.  

First published on November 10, 2022 / 3:02 PM

