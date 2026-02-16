First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger, damaging winds and mountain snow set to impact Colorado

Colorado is heading into a rare week where fire danger, damaging winds and winter storms are all colliding, creating hazards across nearly every part of the state at different times.

Across the eastern plains and along the southern Interstate 25 corridor, dry air and gusty winds are pushing fire weather into elevated to critical levels Monday, with an even more dangerous setup expected Tuesday. At the same time, a series of storm systems is moving into the mountains, bringing heavy snow and blowing snow that could create dangerous travel conditions through midweek.

Fire weather concerns are expected to be widespread Tuesday as very strong winds and extremely dry air combine across eastern Colorado. Some areas could see wind gusts approaching or exceeding 60 mph with relative humidity dropping near or below 10%, creating conditions where fires can spread rapidly.

While the plains deal with fire and wind concerns, the mountains are shifting back into winter mode.

A series of storm systems is expected to bring prolonged snow beginning late Monday night into Tuesday morning, with periods of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Blowing snow and reduced visibility could create hazardous to dangerous driving conditions across higher elevations through at least Wednesday.

Some mountain zones could see significant snowfall totals through midweek, with additional waves of snow possible into Thursday as colder air moves in. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center this could bring the most widespread dangerous avalanche conditions of the season so far. Travel in avalanche terrain is strongly discouraged during periods of high avalanche danger.