3 in critical condition after southern Colorado shooting, including now-identified suspect

All three people involved in a shooting in southern Colorado on Tuesday night, including the suspect, were in critical condition on Wednesday, according to Durango police. Investigators also identified the suspect as Bradley Campbell.

According to the police, when officers responded to the shooting at 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Arroyo Drive, they found three people with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to the hospital.

Police said that two women were shot by Campbell, the estranged husband of one of the victims. Investigators said that Campbell, 32, then turned the weapon on himself.

"This is a profoundly tragic time for our community. In just one week, we've seen two domestic violence-related shootings here in Durango, a heartbreaking reminder of how critical early intervention can be. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence," said Durango Police Chief Brice Current.

Police said that Campbell will face charges if and when he recovers.

Last week, Durango police said that a man shot his ex-wife in the Walmart parking lot before turning the gun on himself.

Durango is located about 337 miles southwest of Denver.