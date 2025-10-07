Watch CBS News
3 people shot in Durango, police in the southwestern Colorado city say there's "no threat to the public"

Three people were injured in a shooting in Durango, according to the police department in the southwestern Colorado city. It happened on Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Arroyo Drive. That's in a residential area in the northwestern part of the city, and authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Each was taken to the hospital.

Buildings on Main Street in the historic center of Durango
File photo of buildings on Main Street in the historic center of Durango Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Durango police said in a social media post that there's "no current threat to the public" and that an investigation is ongoing.

So far it's not clear how badly the injuries were.

