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Colorado crash involving more than 75 cars on snowy eastbound I-70 results in closure at Eisenhower Tunnel

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Colorado highway officials closed eastbound Interstate 70 on Tuesday after a crash involving dozens and dozens of vehicles. Some were damaged and some were spun out on the snowy roadway at the Highway 6 onramp. 

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Clear Creek County

Just after 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel were closed.

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Clear Creek County

So far it's not clear how many people might have been hurt.  

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Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said more than 75 cars were involved.

The crash scene is close to Loveland ski area.

Falling snow on Tuesday created slick driving conditions in many parts of Colorado's mountains with crashes and closures reported in other locations as well. There was also a crash on I-70 on Vail Pass in the afternoon that forced a closure of the westbound lanes there.

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