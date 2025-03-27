Crash causes backup on I-25 in Northern Colorado, pedestrian killed after running into oncoming traffic

One person is dead after leaving their vehicle following a crash and running into oncoming traffic on I-25 in Northern Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol said the first crash occurred around 5:17 p.m. when a rear-end collision happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 under the Harmony Road Bridge. Officials said there was heavy and stop-and-go traffic in the area at the time of the crash.

According to the CSP, a driver left the scene and then was hit by oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, where they later died. Troopers said everyone else involved in both crashes remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The interstate was closed in both directions between CO 392 and Harmony Road while crews worked to investigate the scene. CSP said the northbound lanes are reopening, but southbound drivers must exit at Harmony Road.

Traffic remains heavy in both directions. Authorities said the closure is expected to be lengthy and encouraged drivers to find an alternate route.

Authorities said they do not yet know the reason the deceased driver fled the scene.