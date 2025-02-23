Coyote sighting becomes ice rescue training opportunity for Colorado firefighters

When Colorado firefighters were called to rescue an animal on a frozen lake, they were surprised to find a coyote on the ice.

The South Metro Fire Rescue team responded to an ice rescue at Johnson Reservoir around 10:25 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, crew members spotted an animal around 200 yards from shore.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Officials said they couldn't tell if the animal was a dog or coyote from the shoreline, so a firefighter began to make their way out onto the ice. As the firefighter approached, the coyote got up and safely made its way to shore.

The South Metro Fire Rescue Engine 13 crew decided to stay on the scene. Donning ice rescue suits, helmets and rope bags, the firefighters used the chance to train on how to respond to ice rescues.

They weren't the only ones on the ice Sunday. Aurora Fire Rescue said they see an increase in pets and pet owners falling through the ice this time of year, so they spent the day practicing their ice rescue skills.