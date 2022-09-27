Connection between Courtland Sutton, Russell Wilson a bright spot in Broncos offense

Although the Denver Broncos offense has left a lot to be desired in its first three games -- scoring less than 20 points in each outing -- one thing that has been clicking is the connection between Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton.

Through three games Sutton has 291 yards receiving, which is fifth most in the NFL. He also has 19 receptions.

Sutton clearly has become quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite target. The wideout says it boils down to the level trust the two have reached.

"I wanted to be able to build that trust within him, you know," Sutton said on Xfinity Monday Live. "Starting all the way us going back to San Diego those days we were working out with him, and then us going into OTAs and training camp. The biggest thing I wanted to do was make sure that he had that trust in me that if he threw the ball in my direction that I was going to find a way to come down with it."

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has the second highest receiving yardage total on the team -- 130 yards.