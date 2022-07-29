CBS4 Partners with ViewHouse Centennial to air Xfinity Monday Night Live Weekly Beginning August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

CBS4 announced today that the station is partnering with ViewHouse Centennial to air Xfinity Monday Night Live, a weekly sports show hosted by CBS4 Anchor Michael Spencer, each week during football season beginning August 1, 2022.

"Dust off the Denver Broncos gear and round up friends for another exciting season," CBS4 General Manager Tim Wieland said. "CBS will air at least seven regular-season Denver Broncos games and fans can watch our weekly sports shows from ViewHouse Centennial, where they can meet players, enjoy a special menu, and have a chance to be featured on live TV in the Tailgate Lounge."

Xfinity Monday Night Live airs Mondays from 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. with CBS4 's Michael Spencer reporting live from ViewHouse Centennial with athletes and personalities from Denver's favorite sports teams, including Denver Broncos players, as they break down Sunday's game and look ahead to what's next. In addition, Viewhouse Centennial will also host CBS4 Football Blitz, a Broncos player one-on-one interview show previewing the upcoming season. The show airs on CBS4 each Saturday during football season at 10:35 p.m.

"Viewhouse is thrilled to be partnering with CBS4 again for both Xfinity Monday Night Live and the Football Blitz show," Kasie Waxman, Vice President of Lotus Concepts Management said. The energy and excitement that surrounds these weekly events is truly unmatched, and makes for a special experience enjoyed by not only our football fans, but our community as well. We can't wait to get the season started."

CBS4 TO AIR AT LEAST SEVEN REGULAR SEASON DENVER BRONCOS GAMES:

9/18/22 2:25 p.m. Houston Texans @ Broncos

10/2/22 2:25 p.m. Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

10/23/22 2:05 p.m. New York Jets @ Broncos

11/13/22 11 a.m. Broncos @ Tennessee Titans

12/04/22 11 a.m. Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens

12/25/22 2:30 p.m. Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

1/1/23 11 a.m. Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

For additional information on Xfinity Monday Night Live, CBS4 Football Blitz and other ancillary sports shows visit www.cbscolorado.com.

Contact: Danielle Dascalos 720-837-3845 ddascalos@viacomcbs.com





