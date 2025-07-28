Denver Broncos extend contract of veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton

A big deal is finally done for the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the team have agreed to a four-year extension that's going to keep him under contract until 2029. The deal is worth $92 million and $41 million of that is guaranteed.

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 5, 2025. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The deal is a winner for both sides. It gives Sutton, who turns 30 this season, a raise that equates to about $10 million a year. And it's not breaking the bank for Denver.

With what will be an average of $23 million a year for Sutton, it makes him the 18th highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Sutton has had his best two seasons of his eight-year pro career under coach Sean Payton, who arrived in Denver in 2023. Sutton caught a career-best 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns last season, his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2019. He had a career-high 10 TD catches the year before.

The veteran wideout will earn an average of $23 million in his new deal, much more in line with upper-echelon wide receivers across the NFL. His last deal included a $14 million salary for its final year in 2025.

Sutton has been a limited participant in training camp as his agency and the Broncos negotiated the new contract.

After the team's first full-padded practice Monday, Payton said, "Well, he's gotten reps. He's gotten limited reps. And I think we're ... real close on the contract." Then in the evening on Monday the team made the contract extension official.

Payton expressed no concern that Sutton hasn't had his full complement of snaps so far with second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

"Not with a veteran like Courtland," Payton said. "He's real smart. Here's the deal, he's been participating in all the individual, all the 1-on-1, he's gotten 7-on-7 work, he's gotten team reps. He's just being smart. It would be different if you felt like he was missing improvement or not being out here or just being out here riding the bike or something. I kind of know that player well enough to feel real good about where he's at and his mindset, both mentally and physically."

Other veterans who are angling for new deals this summer include defensive lineman Zach Allen and rising star linebacker Nik Bonitto.