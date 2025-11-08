Nearly 1 million bottles of prosecco recalled from Costco

Costco is recalling more than 940,000 bottles of its Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, warning that the bubbly beverage could pose a "laceration hazard."

The prosecco's manufacturer, F&F Fine Wines International Inc., has received at least 10 reports of the bottles shattering or breaking. The incidents resulted in one laceration injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

The prosecco was sold in green bottles with purple foil and a purple label that read "Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG." The product sold for about $8, the CPSC said.

Customers who purchased the beverage should not attempt to open it and should place it in paper towels or a plastic bag before disposing of it, the CPSC said.

Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG bottles. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The bottles were sold at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin between April 2025 and August 2025, the CPSC said in a news release. The universal product code of the affected drinks is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870.

The prosecco is manufactured by F&F Fine Wines International Inc., which does business as Ethica Wines. The beverage is made in Italy.

The same product was recalled by Costco in September. At the time, the chain said that the unopened prosecco bottles could shatter even before being opened or when not being handled, but did not respond to a request asking if any injuries had been reported.