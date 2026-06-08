Coroner identifies 7-year-old recovered from reservoir south of Denver

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has identified a 7-year-old who was recovered from the Cherry Creek Reservoir south of Denver on Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the swim beach at the reservoir on Saturday afternoon when a child was reported missing in the water. A park ranger and beachgoers began searching for the child immediately, and a nearby dive team arrived at the scene within minutes. However, they could not find the child, and the search and rescue efforts eventually changed to recovery.

CBS

They eventually recovered the missing child's body around 10:20 p.m.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the child as 7-year-old Ariel Mauricio Banda. They ruled his death an accident.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they do not expect to issue any citations or charges for his death.