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Coroner identifies 7-year-old recovered from reservoir south of Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has identified a 7-year-old who was recovered from the Cherry Creek Reservoir south of Denver on Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the swim beach at the reservoir on Saturday afternoon when a child was reported missing in the water. A park ranger and beachgoers began searching for the child immediately, and a nearby dive team arrived at the scene within minutes. However, they could not find the child, and the search and rescue efforts eventually changed to recovery.

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CBS

They eventually recovered the missing child's body around 10:20 p.m.

On Monday, the coroner's office identified the child as 7-year-old Ariel Mauricio Banda. They ruled his death an accident.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said they do not expect to issue any citations or charges for his death.

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