Water rescue underway, one person missing at state park southeast of Denver

South Metro Fire Rescue says crews are searching for a person who was reported missing at a state park southeast of Denver on Saturday afternoon.

CBS

In a social media post just before 4:30 p.m., they said that SMFR, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are responding to a water rescue at Cherry Creek State Park. SMFR has confirmed that one person has been reported missing in the water.

Rescue crews are searching the areas around the swim beach with sonar equipment.

CBS

Authorities have not released further details yet, but said updates will be provided as more information is confirmed.