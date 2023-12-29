Cops, bartenders prepare to bring in 2024 safely in Colorado: "As a bartender, you can be held liable for someone being overly intoxicated"

As Colorado prepares to welcome 2024, law enforcement and the people serving drinks are getting ready to ensure a safe New Year celebration.

Nah'shon Walker has worked in Denver's bar scene for over 20 years. He's a manager at Tracks downtown, and they're gearing up for a big party to ring in the new year. Part of his job is making sure guests have a good time, but he knows the personal and community responsibility they have when it comes to serving safely.

"As a bartender, you can be held liable for someone being overly intoxicated. Especially if they leave the venue and something unfortunate happens," explained Walker. "We just want everyone to be safe and come back to be able to party next time."

CBS

Walker helps employees at Tracks utilize training for intervention procedures, or TIPS. It's a certificate program that teaches bartenders how to confidently approach difficult situations, look for behavior cues, and identify intoxication.

"Small cues like loud talking, becoming aggressive, loss of coordination, lack of judgment. Things you can see that are rising to a situation that can escalate," explained Walker. "It can be challenging to approach a situation, especially if they're over-intoxicated and not fully there and understanding what's happening. That's when we take a breath, try to get their friends, grab a team member, and find the safest way for them home."

Tracks has helped countless patrons find safe rides home.

Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation saw over 150 DUIs on New Year's Eve weekend. They expect to see at least that many again this weekend.

CBS

Sam Cole, traffic safety manager at CDOT, says 80 law enforcement agencies statewide are stepping up enforcement this weekend.

"These high visibility enforcement periods tend to coincide with the holidays and special events. Unfortunately, in this day and age, you think people would be making the right decisions, but they still aren't," said Cole.

Cole says CDOT is also seeing many drivers impaired by cannabis. He adds the blood alcohol content of people who are arrested for a DUI, on average, is well over the legal limit of .08.

"The good news is we've seen a number of deaths involving impaired drivers come way down in Colorado. It used to be about half the deaths on our roadways involved in impaired drivers. Now it's less than a third. We've really made a lot of strides thanks to MADD and law enforcement and what CDOT is doing with our awareness campaigns. We've got a long way to go," said Cole.

CBS

There are many ways to get home safely and for free on New Year's Eve.

RTD is waiving fares from 7 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. New Year's Day.

People 21 and up can get reimbursed up to $35 for a ride home using Uber or Lyft.

The Wilhite Law Firm will also reimburse your ride if you submit an I.D. and receipt.

"The problem is that people drive impaired once or twice and they get away with it. People think they can continue to get away with it, but I will tell you, they won't. Eventually you will be arrested," said Cole.