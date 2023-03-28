Coors Field will debut new food selection, new checkout experience this season

Food lovers at Coors Field are in for a treat this season as several new items are coming to the menu this season.

Aramark provides concessions for the stadium, and will debut the new options there starting with the home opener next week.

Aramark

The new main courses are:

-Barbecue Chicken and Mac Sandwich, featuring pulled chicken with barbecue sauce and white cheddar macaroni and cheese on a brioche bun. This will be available in concession stands at section 137.

-Beef Steak Empanadas, featuring chimichurri aioli with a lime wedge. This will be available for mobile ordering at concession stands at section 214, 240 and FanFare Express at sections 318, and 338.

-Monster Nachos will be made available at two specialized Monster Nachos stands at sections 130 and 144.

-Mustache Pretzel will debut at Coors Field at locations throughout the stadium.

-The Doritos Walking Nacho will feature Doritos chips, green chili queso, jalapeños, and pico de gallo with a choice of carnitas or chicken tinga. Those can be found at sections 130, 144, and 330.

Fans wanting a something unique can try the new Green Chili Cheese Fries, which feature shoestring fries smothered in green pork chili, shredded jack cheese, and breaded cheese curds. This can be found at sections 134 and 335.

For those wanting something a bit sweeter, two new desserts are coming to Coors Field.

-The Berry Waffle Cone will be filled with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and ricotta cannoli filing with a lemon rind garnish. This can be found at section 223.

-Peach Chimmies is whipped cream cheese, sliced peaches, cinnamon sugar mix, caramel syrup, and whipped cream in a flour tortilla. This can be found at section 316 and mobile ordering stands.

Aramark

Adults looking for a new beverage can head to section 201 to the new Casamigos Sky Deck to get a Rocky-Rita cocktail in a Casamigos souvenir mason jar.

New technology will also aim to ease wait times at the stadium. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at section 105 to allow guests to walk into the concession stand, grab their desired food, and walk out. The technology automatically registers items fans take off the shelves and payment is processed as they exit the stand.

The Rockies open up their home games at Coors Field starting on Thursday, April 6th against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.