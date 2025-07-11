Cooler temperatures in Colorado with showers and storms going into the weekend

Rain and storm chances to end the week with cooler than average temperatures on the way

After a stint in the 90s, nearly every day so far this month, temperatures will be cooling off heading into the weekend with rain and storm chances Friday and Saturday.

Highs across the Denver area will climb into the mid-80s for the Denver area, with some 90s still possible for Eastern Colorado today. Most lower elevation neighborhoods will be cooler than normal on Friday, while the high country remains hot.

Mountain temperatures are staying roughly 5 – 10 degrees warmer than normal.

There is a threat for some showers and storms Friday afternoon, with the greatest risk in Northern and Northeastern Colorado.

Some of the stronger storms that develop Friday could produce locally heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding.

There is also a threat of some strong gusty winds and small hail.

Storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and cross over into the urban corridor and plains through the evening.

Wet and stormy weather could impact outdoor evening plans across the urban corridor Friday.

Saturday will be another day of slightly cooler temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid-80s. Saturday also comes with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, with the threat of severe weather for the Denver metro and southern Colorado.

Things heat up and dry out to end the weekend as highs climb back into the low 90s.