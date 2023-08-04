Construction company owner pleads guilty in November 2021 deadly trench collapse in Breckenridge
The owner of a construction company, Peter Dillon, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a deadly trench collapse. The collapse happened in November 2021 in Breckenridge.
Marlon Diaz, 22, died when a trench collapsed while he and other crew members installed a sewer line.
According to a May 2002 citation, Dillon told OSHA his company did not have a written safety and health program and that he never conducted inspections.
Dillon will be sentenced in November.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.