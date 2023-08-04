Watch CBS News
Construction company owner pleads guilty in November 2021 deadly trench collapse in Breckenridge

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The owner of a construction company, Peter Dillon, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a deadly trench collapse. The collapse happened in November 2021 in Breckenridge. 

Marlon Diaz, 22, died when a trench collapsed while he and other crew members installed a sewer line. 

According to a May 2002 citation, Dillon told OSHA his company did not have a written safety and health program and that he never conducted inspections. 

Dillon will be sentenced in November. 

