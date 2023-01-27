Colorado contractor facing manslaughter charges for trench collapse that killed worker

A contractor is facing manslaughter charges after a worker died during a trench collapse.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the collapse that killed 23-year-old Marlon Alfredo Diaz could've been prevented.

Peter Dillon of Gypsum surrendered to Breckenridge police Wednesday.

The Summit County District Attorney says Dillon's company had been repeatedly cited for safety issues.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it recommended the pursuit of criminal charges due to Dillon's refusal to require safety protections or follow certain regulations.