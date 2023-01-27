Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado contractor facing manslaughter charges for trench collapse that killed worker

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A contractor is facing manslaughter charges after a worker died during a trench collapse.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the collapse that killed 23-year-old Marlon Alfredo Diaz could've been prevented.

Peter Dillon of Gypsum surrendered to Breckenridge police Wednesday.

The Summit County District Attorney says Dillon's company had been repeatedly cited for safety issues.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it recommended the pursuit of criminal charges due to Dillon's refusal to require safety protections or follow certain regulations.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 8:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.