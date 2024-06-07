Congressman Jason Crow reenacts World War II parachute jump on D-Day

As Americans continue to recognize the fallen members of D-Day from World War II, Congressman Jason Crow, an Army combat veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and 75th Ranger Regiment, reenacted the parachute jump of D-Day in Normandy, France 80 years later.

Crow is currently in Normandy and was alongside 41 WWII veterans, honoring the sacrifice of the service members on D-Day. On Friday with a bipartisan delegation of Congressional veterans, Crow jumped out of a WWII-era plane to honor those who made that same jump behind enemy lines 80 years ago.

Grace Wright

On June 6, 1944, the United States, along with allied forces launched a massive airborne assault on the beaches of Normandy that ultimately led to the liberation of Western Europe and a decisive victory over Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany in World War II. Over 2,500 U.S. troops died in the attack.

Crow issued a statement on the reenacted jump saying:

"Today, we remember thousands of America's best who were willing to give everything to defend freedom and democracy at home and abroad. The legacy of the Greatest Generation is secure. When history came calling, they answered and made their sacrifices. Now, it's on us to honor their service and recommit to the values they fought to defend — freedom, equality, and democracy."