Watch CBS News
Local News

Congressman Jason Crow reenacts World War II parachute jump on D-Day

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow leads jump over Normandy from C-47 that led invasion fleet on D-Day
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow leads jump over Normandy from C-47 that led invasion fleet on D-Day 02:11

As Americans continue to recognize the fallen members of D-Day from World War II, Congressman Jason Crow, an Army combat veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and 75th Ranger Regiment, reenacted the parachute jump of D-Day in Normandy, France 80 years later. 

Crow is currently in Normandy and was alongside 41 WWII veterans, honoring the sacrifice of the service members on D-Day. On Friday with a bipartisan delegation of Congressional veterans, Crow jumped out of a WWII-era plane to honor those who made that same jump behind enemy lines 80 years ago. 

46df8308-db56-4490-b54d-8003beb26fea.png
Grace Wright

On June 6, 1944, the United States, along with allied forces launched a massive airborne assault on the beaches of Normandy that ultimately led to the liberation of Western Europe and a decisive victory over Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany in World War II. Over 2,500 U.S. troops died in the attack. 

Crow issued a statement on the reenacted jump saying: 

"Today, we remember thousands of America's best who were willing to give everything to defend freedom and democracy at home and abroad. The legacy of the Greatest Generation is secure. When history came calling, they answered and made their sacrifices. Now, it's on us to honor their service and recommit to the values they fought to defend — freedom, equality, and democracy."

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 9:31 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.