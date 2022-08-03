Watch CBS News
Congress Park pool finally open after month-long delay

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

After a month-long delay and more than $10 million, the Congress Park pool is open for splashing around.

congress-park-pool-5vo-transfer-frame-62.jpg
CBS

The city began renovating the pool last year at a cost of $10.1 million. The funding for the reconstruction was part of the Elevate Denver bond. The pool was built in 1955, and had some major leaks. 

congress-park-pool-5vo-transfer-frame-431.jpg
CBS

Denver officials blamed the delayed opening on the late May winter storm that kept the paint from curing properly. 

RELATED: Congress Park Pool opening delayed

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass documented multiple cracks in the pool that appeared shortly after the concrete was poured, but the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that there is nothing structurally wrong with the pool. 

congress-park-pool-5vo-transfer-frame-765.jpg
CBS

The Congress Park pool will stay open through Aug. 13. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 1:32 PM

