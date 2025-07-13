Community and police prevent "teen takeover" at Aurora Town Center

A rumored "teen takeover" at the Town Center at Aurora on Saturday never materialized. Aurora Police and community members were out in force, responding to flyers promoting a gathering that many feared could mirror a recent event in Denver where teens clashed.

Aurora Police deployed officers, special units, and a mobile command post to the mall.

APD made clear ahead of the weekend that it was prepared to enforce a zero-tolerance policy.

"If you're coming to shop or spend time with family -- welcome," the department wrote on X. "If you're coming to cause disruption -- expect to be arrested."

Community advocates and youth outreach workers were also there, acting as a first line of communication with teens who may have considered taking part.

"We don't understand the end goal of something like this, but we do understand our kids are trying to tell us something," said MiDean Shofner, a community member who spent the afternoon near the mall entrance. "This is a wake-up call to listen."

Shofner says she came not to confront teens, but to engage them. She says many are craving attention, community, and a sense of purpose -- and the so-called "takeovers" reflect a need adults have long failed to meet.

"When young people are responsive in that way, I really, truly feel like they're communicating with us," Shofner said. "The only way that we can surround them with the accountability they need is to do it through a lens of love."

They described their role as being a buffer between police and youth, aiming to de-escalate tensions before any confrontations could occur.

"We told the police to back up and let us deal with our community," said Kevin Dutch, another community member. "They're paid to be here. We're doing this out of love."

The concern over potential violence was significant enough that Arapahoe County canceled its planned "Thriving CommUNITY Fair" at the Town Center, citing safety.

On Facebook, organizers wrote: "Arapahoe County Human Services assists residents meet basic needs in a variety of ways. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to Human Services for assistance."

The mall also implemented new rules for the day. Starting at 3 p.m., teens had to be accompanied by an adult to enter. APD was seen responding to an isolated incident with an 18-year-old that afternoon -- but the mall remained calm.

Neighbors against youth violence say that while this weekend remained peaceful, the problem isn't solved.

They worry future gatherings could shift elsewhere.

"This is our opportunity to be there for them and be a listener, and also get intel so we can prevent this from happening," said Dutch.

APD remains on alert for incidents that could pop up over the weekend.