Denver police looking into planned "takeover" events after numerous teens fight at mall

The Denver Police Department is looking into planned "takeover" events after it said hundreds of teens gathered at a mall and started multiple fights.

According to the DPD, around 300 juveniles gathered in the area of the Northfield Mall around 6 p.m. Sunday before entering different businesses, physically fighting amongst themselves and causing disturbances. Officers said they dispersed the group, but some separated into smaller groups and began causing disturbances around Central Park Boulevard and 46th Street.

Authorities said there was no damage reported. Although two small items were reported stolen from one of the businesses, police said it's unclear if that was related to this group. No arrests were made.

DPD said they're aware of plans for similar "takeover" events and are making plans to minimize their impact. They encouraged anyone with information on the events to contact them at (720) 913-2000 or, in the case of an emergency, call 911.