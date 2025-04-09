Community meeting planned after oil and gas "containment loss" incident in Northern Colorado

Crews continue cleanup in aftermath of oil and gas incident in Weld County

Days after what is being described as an oil and gas "containment loss" incident at the Bishop well site in Northern Colorado that forced families out of their homes and closed a school for several days, a community meeting has been planned. Representatives from the Galeton Fire Department, Weld County Office of Emergency Management, and Chevron will be in attendance to meet with the Galeton community.

According to Weld County, equipment at the well site was safely removed, and air monitoring continued in and around the well pad and evacuation zone. Officials said results of that monitoring remain below levels of concern for public health.

The county also said that further equipment removal from the site will continue on Wednesday. Crews will also undergo preparations for Thursday's efforts to halt the release.

Galeton residents living within a half-mile radius of an oil and gas facility were evacuated and one school was closed after an oil and gas "containment loss" incident.

On Sunday evening, a person described as a "business partner employee" was hurt and was taken to a medical facility.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Galeton Fire Protection District was made aware of the incident at the facility operated by Chevron south of Weld County Road 74. As a precaution, according to the fire district, residents were asked to evacuate in a half-mile radius of Weld County Road 72 and Weld County Road 51.

Galeton Elementary School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution, as it is on the edge of the evacuation zone.

A community meeting for Galeton residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 10 at the Galeton Fire Station #2 located at 33535 Highway 392.

This statement was released by Weld County: Our priority remains the safety and security of our neighbors, workers and environment. As a precaution, residents within a half mile of the well pad have been temporarily relocated. Galeton Elementary is expected to remain closed at least through Thursday.

Those with livestock should contact their veterinarians to evaluate and monitor their animals. If you have questions or need assistance with boarding or relocating livestock, please contact Chevron at (877) 359-1285.

The Joint Information Center has established a Community Information Line at (970) 400-4264. Public information updates can be found at Bishop Well Incident.

More information is available at Weld County's Facebook page and X account.

Galeton is located about 65 miles northeast of Denver.