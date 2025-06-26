Committee to provide guidance on voter-approved funds to commissioners in one Colorado county

For the first time, a group of Arapahoe County residents will provide input to county commissioners on how to spend voter-approved funds. The newly formed Resident Advisory Committee just had its first meeting Wednesday night with county leaders.

In November, Arapahoe County voters passed Ballot Measure 1A, which removed TABOR spending limits by the county, otherwise known as "de-brucing." Now, the hope is that the resident advisory committee ensures transparency and accountability of how this money is spent.

As a voter and Arapahoe County resident, Andrew Lantzy wanted to be more involved in his community.

"Whenever we're spending, we're doing something different fiscally. We want to be very closely monitoring what exactly is going on," he said.

Lantzy is now one of the 10 residents who sit on the Resident Advisory Committee. Committee members will talk with neighbors to see how they want the voter-approved money to be spent. The committee will then serve as a liaison and provide recommendations to commissioners.

"We want to provide that voice," Lantzy said. "We really are trying to find a way to really show and recommend changes that would benefit the individuals living throughout the county."

"We do want to be transparent with our constituents. We do want input from our county residents," said County Commissioner Leslie Summey.

Summey said the committee members live in different districts and come from diverse backgrounds.

"We wanted to get to the people, to the residents, to the everyday resident of Arapahoe County who just has opinions about what we should do with our money," Summey said.

The committee will learn more about the county's strategic plan and the essential services funded by 1A, like repairing roads, improving public safety, and preventing homelessness. The committee will then ensure the funds are being spent in a way promised to voters.

"They're doing a phenomenal job of helping shape the community, through setting up this committee, through talking with us, and taking our recommendations," Lantzy said.

"They are what we'd like to call our 'ambassadors,' so they are a very, very important part of making sure that we invest wisely," Summey said.

The resident advisory committee will be meeting every month. There will also be term limits for those on the committee.