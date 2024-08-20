Arapahoe County residents to vote in November whether to spend more than TABOR allows

Arapahoe County voters will decide whether to give up more tax dollars this November. Arapahoe County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to send a measure to the ballot that would release the county from spending limits imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights or TABOR.

CBS Political Specialist Shaun Boyd learned through an open records request that the county spent $156,000 in taxpayer dollars on a political consultant to see if voters would be willing to give up more tax dollars.

The county says demand for services has outpaced revenue, pointing to transportation funding as evidence. It says it receives nearly $9 million for roads each year, but it needs $26 million. Commissioners say if the measure does not pass, $35 million in essential services could be cut in 2025.

"Arapahoe County has a long tradition of financial responsibility, but increased population growth and inflationary costs have squeezed the county budget too far," said Board Chair Carrie Warren-Gully.

The county says it receives $384 on average in property taxes per household per year. Commissioners say the money funds road repairs, crime prevention, affordable housing, public safety, and homeless prevention. Arapahoe County is one of only 13 Colorado counties operating within the property tax limits established by TABOR. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights limits how much tax revenue the government can keep. One commissioner tells Your Reporter in Arapahoe County, Ashley Portillo that TABOR has constrained the county for the past 25 years.

"Most of our neighboring counties have de-Bruced and that puts us at a disadvantage to provide essential services," said Commissioner Leslie Summey.

The county says it hosted more than 130 events for residents to talk about the measure, but when commissioners met to approve the ballot language Tuesday, they didn't post the special meeting on the county's Facebook page or in its weekly newsletter.