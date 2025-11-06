Commercial fire damages cafe in south Denver metro area

Firefighters in the Denver metro area are investigating after the Fire Bowl Cafe was damaged late Thursday morning.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the scene at 11435 Briarwood Avenue in Englewood around 11 a.m. When they arrived, crews found flames extending to the roof. South Metro quickly brought the blaze under control.

Authorities said no one was injured during the incident.

The South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.