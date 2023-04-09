Police: Man nicknamed 'Snatch 'Em' suspected of murder

The Commerce City Police Department on Friday identified 37-year-old Jharman Lee Smith as the suspect in the shooting death of another man last month.

Smith uses the moniker "Snatch 'Em," the department noted.

CCPD officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of E. 67th Avenue the night of March 19. The deceased man's identity has not been released by CCPD or the Adams-Broomfield Counties Coroner's Office.

CCPD issued a warrant Friday for Smith's arrest on felony murder and burglary charges.

It is Smith's sixth active warrant. According to online court records:

Arrested in October 2022 by Thornton PD for drug possession and violation of a protection order. He failed to appear at a court hearing nine days after his arrest.

Arrested in September 2022 by Federal Heights PD for being a previous offender in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction and false report. He failed to appear at a court hearing in mid-November.

Arrested by Adams County Sheriff's Office for assaulting jail personnel and a first responder while in custody in April 2022. Smith pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the case but failed to appear at his sentencing, also in mid-November.



Arrested in April 2022 by CCPD and charged with auto theft. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge but again failed to show up for his sentencing in mid-November.

Violated the terms of his probation from a 2021 auto theft charge in Denver. A warrant was issued in February of this year.

Commerce City Police Department

Smith is six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has numerous tattoos, per CCPD. The department asks anyone with information about his location or the March murder to contact its tip line (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).