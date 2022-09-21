Watch CBS News
Teen found safe after going missing the day of response to school threat in Commerce City

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A 14-year-old boy was found safe after he went missing in Commerce City on Monday, Commerce City tweeted on Wednesday

The teen's disappearance originally coincided with the response to the report of a student with a gun at the Adams City High School campus. Investigators believed he might have been scared away by the response after the school lockdown ended that day. 

Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Commerce City Police Department both worked together to search for the teenager, and an Endangered Missing Alert went out for him.

The city confirmed the teen was found safe before noon on Wednesday.  

September 21, 2022

