Colorado's U.S. Rep-elect Gabe Evans secures coveted seat with House Committee on Energy and Commerce

U.S. Rep-elect Gabe Evans (Col-R) from Colorado's 8th Congressional District, has secured a seat on one of the most powerful committees -- the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

U.S. Rep-elect Gabe Evans (Col-R) CBS



It is the oldest committee in the House and has the broadest jurisdiction of any committee.

The Energy and Commerce Committee oversees telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, interstate and foreign commerce and environmental and energy policies.

Evans noted his district includes Weld County, which is one of the highest oil and gas producing counties in the nation. He says wind, solar and geothermal energy also have a large footprint in the district.

"It's one of the committees that truly is closely connected to the economy of Colorado's 8th Congressional District and Colorado as a whole," Evans told CBS Colorado. "So being able to deliver those campaign promises of affordability, of a good economy, making sure we have good paying jobs for folks, so that they can go out and do things like invest in home ownership. This committee gives a tremendously powerful seat to be able to advocate for those things."

The committee handles online fraud investigations as well, and Evans says his law enforcement background will help with those.

He Is the first incoming freshman to be added to the committee in 14 years.