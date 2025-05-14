Colorado's taste of Summer comes to an end as a cold front sweeps across the state

After a stretch of warm, summer-like days, a cold front is moving in, changing Colorado's weather forecast.

The front will arrive Wednesday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and a chance for a few thunderstorms across the state, with most activity staying along and north of I-70.

While not everyone will see rain, many areas along the Front Range and the Northeastern Plains have a shot at wet weather.

The morning will stay dry, with gradually increasing cloud cover.

Rain and snow chances will move into the mountains first, before moving into the lower elevations by mid-afternoon.

Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail, with the primary threat for those storms in the Northeast.

There is a Level 1- Marginal risk for severe weather for that region on Wednesday afternoon.

That is where storms could produce wind gusts up to 65 mph.

This pattern shift will also bring strong gusty winds across the state.

The Denver metro area could see gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

Late tonight and early tomorrow morning, wind in the mountains and foothills could gust 70-75 mph.

The front will drop temperatures back into the 70s for the Denver metro area, which is right on track for this time of year.