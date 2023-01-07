Colorado's National Western Stock Show returns

Colorado's National Western Stock Show is back in full swing. Saturday marked the opening day of the 16-day event.

For visitors like Michelle Vasquez, the stock show brings a sense of eagerness, because it's only once a year one gets a full-on western and agricultural experience.

"Even for this being the first day, it's a mad house already," Vasquez said. "Just the atmosphere, and the excitement of it. I'm definitely excited for the rodeo. I'm actually partaking in one this year. It's also great for the kids, there's a petting zoo upstairs."

Nearly 700,000 people visit the show each year. On the second floor of the complex, there is a space filled with vendors. Sale after sale, this event makes a difference for small businesses like Rocky Mountain Leathers.

"It's very important for us," said Robin Lindquist, the owner of Rocky Mountain Leathers. "We earn a lot of our income through this event, and also other events across the country as well."

More than 300 vendors are selling at this year's event, ranging from a variety of products that include art, clothing, agricultural products and more. The pandemic left an impact on businesses like Lindquist's.

"We're ready for it, definitely ready for it," she said. "The pandemic was a little scary for retailers like us. All of our events were shut down, so we're happy to be back and we're happy the customers are back too."

The sheep, cows, and alpacas all get a little break on Sunday, as they prepare for showtime again on Sunday.

"The crowds are great, the weather is wonderful, so we're expecting a very good year," said Lindquist.