Air Academy cancels homecoming game against Lutheran High School following racial harassment allegations

Air Academy High School has canceled its homecoming game against Lutheran High School. This comes after racial harassment allegations against the students during a football game at the school in Parker.

According to a news release from Air Academy, the school doesn't have enough coaches for Friday's game. The game cancellation was posted on the school's website.

Lutheran High School CBS

Earlier this week, CBS Colorado reported that Colorado Springs High School cheerleaders claim they were racially harassed by students at a Lutheran High School football game on Sept. 24. The cheerleaders claim they were subjected to racist remarks and blocked from passing Lutheran's student section during the game in Parker.

Air Academy is part of the Colorado Springs District 20 school district and is located on the United States Air Force Academy grounds.