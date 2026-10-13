Second Colorado high school forfeits football game against Lutheran High after racism allegations

In less than a week, a second high school in Colorado has forfeited its football game against Lutheran High School in Parker amid allegations of racism. The latest high school is Coronado High School in Colorado Springs.

Earlier this month, CBS Colorado reported that Colorado Springs High School cheerleaders claim they were racially harassed by students at a Lutheran High School football game on Sept. 24. The cheerleaders claim they were subjected to racist remarks and blocked from passing Lutheran's student section during the game in Parker.

Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado CBS

And then last week, Air Academy High School canceled its homecoming game against the high school in Parker. According to a news release from Air Academy, the school doesn't have enough coaches for that game scheduled for Oct. 9.

Coronado High School is in Colorado Springs School District 11. D11 released this statement regarding the decision to forfeit: "D11 asked both Lutheran High School and CHSAA for a strong, unequivocal statement denouncing racism. Neither organization has provided the district with the statement requested. In the absence of the requested statements, we do not believe proceeding with Thursday's game is consistent with those expectations."

After the game between Colorado Springs High School and Lutheran, an email was sent to Lutheran families on Oct. 4, and the school's executive director says he met with Sand Creek's principal and apologized for the cheerleaders' experience but stated, "We have received no official report of inappropriate behavior by our players during the Sand Creek game."